Miranda Lambert takes Gabby Barrett to Texas on new track

Warner Music Nashville

By Stephen Hubbard

What would happen if Gabby Barrett collaborated with Miranda Lambert? All you have to do is check out the new tune "You're My Texas" to find out.

Gabby and Miranda crafted the track with noted singer/songwriter Hillary Lindsey, known for monster hits like Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

"Where I hang my hat when I get restless, you're my Texas," Gabby sings on the fourth cut from her Chapter & Verse album, which comes out February 2. It joins the previously released "Growin' Up Raising You" and "Cowboy Back," as well as her current hit, "Glory Days."

Though Miranda doesn't sing on "You're My Texas," it's safe to assume she's a major inspiration for the track, since she hails from the Lone Star State, while Gabby's from Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!