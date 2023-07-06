Miranda Lambert + Leon Bridges tease "If You Were Mine" video

Courtesy of Vanner Records

By Jeremy Chua

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges are readying to drop the music video for their new duet, "If You Were Mine."

The breezy, romantic ode, which arrived in June, was penned by Miranda, Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure, and is Miranda's first collaboration with Leon.

"We're on the set of our duet," Miranda teased in an Instagram video with Leon. The post also featured a photo of Miranda and the award-winning soul singer dressed in denim, potentially previewing their outfits for the upcoming music video.

The "If You Were Mine" music video drops Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!