Midland's party on the roof in LA

Midland (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
By Stephen Hubbard

The Ray Charles Rooftop Terrace at L.A.'s Grammy Museum was the latest of many Stages Midland's playing to promote their sixth studio album.

After their Tuesday talk with Entertainment Tonight's Cassie DiLaura, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson treated the sold-out crowd to a performance.

Their set included Stages tracks "Shooting Memories with Tequila," "Walk a Mile," "I Wish You Would," "Marlboro Man" and "Vaquero," as well as their signature hit, the six-times Platinum #1 "Drinkin' Problem."

The trio plays Bakersfield, California, on Thursday, and then you can catch their Saturday Sessions on CBS Saturday Morning.

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