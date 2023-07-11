Mickey Guyton announces surprise duet with Kane Brown

Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Save The Music

By Jeremy Chua

After several video teases on social media, Mickey Guyton's finally revealed the title and duet partner of her upcoming song. 

The track is titled "Nothing Compares To You" and will feature country hitmaker Kane Brown.

"Alright y'all, no more bleeping [grinning squinting face emoji] SO excited for you to hear 'Nothing Compares To You' featuring my brother Kane Brown this Friday, July 14th!" Mickey captions her Instagram video announcement. 

This duet will be Mickey's first song released this year. Earlier in January, she collaborated with Lukas Graham on his song "Home Movies." Mickey's latest songs are "I Still Pray," "How You Love Someone" and "Somethin' Bout You," all of which dropped in 2022.

"Nothing Compares To You" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!