Michael Ray wants you to "Hold" your loved ones close

Michael Ray has dropped a new life-inspired song, "Hold."



The midtempo number offers numerous lessons on approaching life, crossroads and relationships with our loved ones.



"Hold a beer, don't hold a grudge/ Hold on to the ones you love/ You can hold your cards but boy know when to fold 'em/ Hold on to your beliefs, don't hold back on all your dreams/ Make some memories before the good Lord calls you home/ There's a lot of things in life worth letting go/ But the ones that mean the most you got to hold," Michael sings in the chorus.



"This one is so special to me. It's about keeping what really matters close to you," Michael says on Instagram.



Michael's latest project is 2023's Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP. His recent single-track releases are "We Should Get a Drink Sometime" and "Nothin' Else."

