Megan Moroney's adding new songs to deluxe 'Am I Okay?'

Megan Moroney is giving her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, the deluxe treatment. Titled Am I Okay? (I Am Fine), the now-17-track project will feature three new songs: “Break It Right Back,” “Bless Your Heart” and “I’ll Be Fine.” “Yall have shown this album so much love - THANK YOU & I can’t wait for yall to hear these new ones,” Megan shared in a note on Instagram while revealing the new tracks. The standard Am I Okay? arrived in July and features its title track and lead single, which is making its way up the country charts. Megan’s headlining Am I Okay? Tour kicks off March 20 in Montreal,Quebec; tickets are available now on Megan’s website.

