Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Jelly Roll & more up for 'Pollstar' honors

Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Kenny Chesney and many more are in the running for the Pollstar Awards, as the magazine passes out honors for 2025's best tours.

Megan and Zach both vie for new headliner of the year with Benson Boone, Laufey, Tate McRae and Teddy Swims.

Kenny's up for residency of the year for his time at Sphere Las Vegas.

For country tour of the year, the nominees are Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour, Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show, Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind World Tour, Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour, Post Malone Presents: The BIG A** Stadium Tour, Tyler Childers' On the Road Tour and Zach Bryan's The Quittin' Time Tour.

Jelly Roll could also take home support/special guest of the year for his time on Posty's trek.

The 37th annual Pollstar Awards will be handed out April 15 in LA.

