Megan Moroney plots THE LUCKY 2.O TOUR

The "Tennesse Orange" hitmaker has announced her headlining The Lucky 2.0 Tour. It'll kick off April 19 in Dothan, Alabama, and is slated to wrap July 26 in Aspen, Colorado.



Up-and-comer Logan Crosby will open for Megan on all seven dates.



"while im SO excited for all the new music im recording in the studio right now, i wanted to give my debut album 7 more headlining shows before we officially move on to the next chapter," Megan shares on Instagram. "We'll be playing all of lucky & you'll get to hear some of the new stuff too."



The Lucky 2.0 Tour is the follow-up run to Megan's sold-out Pistol Made of Roses Tour and The Lucky Tour.



Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time, with presale beginning Tuesday, January 23, at 10 a.m. local time.



For a full list of Megan's upcoming tour dates, head to her website.

Megan's currently in the top 30 of the country charts with "I'm Not Pretty" and her collab with Old Dominion, "Can't Break Up Now."

