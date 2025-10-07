Megan Moroney plays secret show with pop star Ed Sheeran

Megan Moroney (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Andrea Dresdale and Stephen Hubbard

Megan Moroney's in New York City to be on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, but she's already been hanging out with some big stars in the Big Apple.

On Monday night she joined pop superstar Ed Sheeran at Kid Super, the storefront of the Brooklyn, New York, clothing brand he did a collaboration with for his new album, PLAY. 

"Played a secret show with @megmoroney tonight at @kidsuperin Brooklyn," Ed wrote on Instagram. "The rule was deep cuts, song for song, until the end where we played some of our hits. I loved it so much, thank you Megan for your time and being up for the idea. I'm such a fan, you rock."

"Loved every minute of tonight!!! Thank you for putting this together," Megan replied in the comments.

In Ed's Instagram Reel, you can see him and Megan sitting on folding chairs with acoustic guitars, surrounded by a small crowd of fans, singing "Camera." Megan posted a video of her performing "Beautiful Things," which hasn't been officially released yet, and Ed singing his hit "Castle on the Hill."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!