Megan Moroney is 'the most proud' of her next album: 'It's my best work'

Megan Moroney says her highly anticipated next album is the best one she's ever made.

Megan appears on the new episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast. During their chat, Jake asked Megan if she'd started writing the follow-up to Am I Okay?

"Oh, yeah. It's done being written and I'm listening to mixes now," she replied. She joked, "So, that's all I listen to right now is myself. And then I go and I play a show and it's more of myself. I'm like, 'Yay!'"

While Megan shared the cover and track list of the album with Jake, it wasn't shown on camera. She and Jake also talked about one of her new songs, which Jake said he'd heard, but they wouldn't even reveal its title.

"Usually I'm one to, like, tease the crap out of [new songs] ... but I can't give away too much yet because I'm, like, the most proud of this next album, of all my stuff," she said. She later noted, "I don't want to toot my own horn, but it's my best work."

Asked what the biggest thematic difference is between Am I Okay? and the new album, Megan replied, "I think the biggest difference with this album is that just, like, my feet are so planted and I know exactly who I am. I feel like I've always known who I am, but like, I know who I am and I'm willing to take risks now, you know?"

Megan also listed her bucket-list items: She wants to play two nights at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, and she wants to meet Taylor Swift. "She's so thoughtful, and that means a lot as an artist," Megan said. She also revealed that Taylor's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is largely a breakup album, "got me through some s***."

