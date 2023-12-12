Matt Stell makes his boxing debut in "Breakin' in Boots" video

Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Matt Stell is taking fans into the boxing ring in his "Breakin' in Boots" music video.

Directed by Dustin Haney, the visualizer opens with Matt playing a throwback boxing video game, before being part of the match and eventually getting a heartbreaking knockout from his love interest opponent.

"Don't think that she doesn't 'cause she knows what she's doin'/ She'll burn you like the bourbon in the bottle she's shootin'/ She's a cowboy killer, that's the cold-hard truth/ You can try to love her/ But she'll leave your heart breakin' in boots," goes the searing chorus.

"Breakin' in Boots" is Matt's newest single at country radio. The track, which he penned with Ben StennisJoe Fox and Nate Cyphert, follows his One Of Us EP.

