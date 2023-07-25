Maren Morris teases snippet of new song

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Could new music be on the horizon for Maren Morris?

The singer recently posted an Instagram video of her listening to what sounds like a mix of a new, unreleased song. 

"Do you hear that? [tree + fire emojis]," Maren captions the clip. In the video, Maren is captured swaying along to the song as she listens to it playing in the background. "Oh, do you hear that?" goes a line in the soaring track. 

Maren's latest studio album is 2022's Humble Quest, which spawned the singles "Circles Around This Town" and "I Can't Love You Anymore."

Earlier in June, Maren was featured on pop singer Jessie Murph's new duet, "Texas."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!