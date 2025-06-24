'Man or the Song'? How OD's Matthew Ramsey is keeping the music alive

Disney/Randy Holmes
By Stephen Hubbard

Matthew Ramsey's keeping the music playing in more ways than one.

On Tuesday, the lead singer of Old Dominion donated $50,000 to keep the concert band alive at Nashville's J.T. Moore Middle School.

The school announced in March that it would do away with the program due to a lack of funds. Since then, parents organized the Band Together campaign to try to keep it going.

With Matthew's donation through The Ramsey Foundation, they've raised more than $65,000, enough to hire a part-time band director and keep the program alive.

They hope to reach $92,000 by the end of June, enough to hire a full-time band teacher for all students. You can find out more online.

On Friday, the OD track "Man or the Song" arrives as the latest preview of their album Barbara, which drops Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!