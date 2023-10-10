Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font shares photo of 1-month-old baby: "Being your momma is my favorite"

Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font's first child, Forrest Henry Font, is officially 1 month old.

Maddie recently posted an adorable photo of Forrest lying atop his milestone blanket.

"We've got a one month old [face holding back tears emoji] being your momma is my favorite my sweet Forrest! Dada and i love you so much," Maddie captioned the Instagram post.

"Time is a thief [face holding back tears emoji] My little guy, you are so loved," she added in an Instagram Story.

Maddie and her husband, Jonah, welcomed Forrest on September 9.

"After 37 hard hours of labor, finally getting to push, and ending up having an emergency c section and being put under, Forrest Henry Font made his debut," Maddie wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to our incredible medical team at St Thomas Midtown for taking incredible care of us and making a really scary experience as calm and comfortable as possible for our little family," she added. "Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him."

Maddie & Tae are currently at country radio with their new single, "Heart They Didn't Break."

