Maddie & Tae add nine dates to fall tour

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road this fall with an extended leg of their headlining Here's To Friends Tour.



The trek kicks off Sept. 14 in Windsor, Virginia, with stops in Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota and more, before wrapping Oct. 5 in Dubuque, Iowa.



Newcomer Lauren Watkins, who released her debut album, The Heartbroken Record, in June, will open on select dates. An additional opener will be announced soon.



Tickets are available now at maddieandtae.com/tour.

On the music front, Maddie & Tae released their newest song, "Sad Girl Summer," in May. Their latest projects are 2022's Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2, which were preceded by their 2020 full-length album, The Way It Feels.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.