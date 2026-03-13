Luke Combs' writing collab with Cody Johnson traces its beginnings back to Australia

The final preview track from Luke Combs' The Way I Am album is more than just another song in his catalog, it's a souvenir of his time Down Under with Cody Johnson.

“We were on tour in Australia with Cody Johnson and had planned to get together while we were there," Luke recalls. "I had this cowboy idea for a song, and ironically, he’d started writing something really similar that same day."

"We ended up finding time to write and finished 'I Ain't No Cowboy' with his guitar player Jake Mears," he continues, "and I even got to play it at one of the shows Down Under. The fans really seemed to love it, so I'm excited they get to hear it a week before the full album comes out."

Luke's 22-track sixth album arrives March 20, featuring a collaboration with Alison Krauss, as well as the previously released tracks “Be By You,” “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away” and “Back in the Saddle.”

Luke kicks off his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour March 21 at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

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