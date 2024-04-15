Luke Combs tugs at the heartstrings with unreleased song, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame"

Luke Combs may have party songs like "Beer Never Broke My Heart," but he's never one to shy from heartfelt numbers.



The country star took to Instagram recently to share an acoustic preview of an unreleased track, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame."



The heartrending ode chronicles a young boy's plea for his dad to take him to a ballgame and spend quality time together. As the story unfolds, listeners learn that the kid's parents are divorced, and the boy pines for his parents' reconciliation.



"Take me out to the ball game/ Pick me up at the house/ What's this every other weekend thing even all about?/ 'Cause mama said she loves you, and in some ways always will/ I guess maybe things are different now, but daddy can't you still?/ Take me out to the ball game," Luke sings in the video while playing his acoustic guitar in a stadium.



You can watch the full clip now on Luke's Instagram.

Luke recently kicked off his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with upcoming stadium shows in Buffalo, New York; Jacksonville, Florida; and San Antonio, Texas. Tickets are available now at lukecombs.com.

