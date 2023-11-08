Luke Combs on taking country music global on his 2023 World Tour

Luke Combs is up for four awards at the 2023 CMA Awards, including one in the coveted Entertainer of the Year category.



The nod arrives after Luke spent the bulk of 2023 taking the world by storm on his World Tour. The global trek included stateside stops as well as shows in countries like Australia, Germany, Scotland, France, Denmark and England.



Speaking with ABC Audio, Luke reflected on his international feat, his view from the stage and a personal sacrifice made.



"It was really difficult, to be honest. You know, Beau was born while I was in Australia, so that was very difficult," Luke shares. "But from the stage, man, I mean, it's amazing. It's different. We played this year everywhere from, I believe it was 800 people in Paris to 65,000 people. So that was the range of shows that we played this year. It was pretty wild."



Will Luke win CMA Entertainer of the Year for a third consecutive year? Find out Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

