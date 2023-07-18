Luke Combs responds to Tracy Chapman's kind words: "Thank you, Tracy!"

Receiving Tracy Chapman's stamp of approval and congratulatory words has meant a lot to Luke Combs.

Earlier in July, after Luke's cover of "Fast Car" reached #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, Tracy shared how she felt about the resurgence of her 1988 hit.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there," Tracy told Billboard. "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

Now, Luke's reacting to Tracy's kind words and reflecting on the song's achievements.

"Oh man, 'Fast Car' has surprised me more than you can imagine. Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since," Luke tells Billboard. "I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along."

"That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer," Luke continues. "The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

"Fast Car" is currently #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts.

