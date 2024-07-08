Luke Combs plots Gorge Amphitheatre shows with Parker McCollum + more

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Combs is headed to the historic Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State for shows on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, and he's bringing old and new friends.

Fellow country star Parker McCollum, newcomer Wyatt Flores and singer/songwriter Ray Fulcher, who's co-written with Luke on hits like "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "When It Rains It Pours," will open for Luke on his two-night run.

Presale for Luke's The Bootleggers fan club begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT before the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Luke's latest album, Fathers & Sons, arrived earlier in June. His single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from Twisters: The Album, is nearing the top 10 of the country charts.

To catch Luke on his ongoing Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour this summer, head to lukecombs.com.

