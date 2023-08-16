Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson + more earn People's Choice Country Awards nominations

The nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards have been announced.
Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson and Kelsea Ballerini are among the artists vying for the night's biggest honor, the People's Artist of 2023 award.
Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and HARDY, and Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Megan Moroney are among those nominated in the Male Artist of 2023 and Female Artist of 2023 categories, respectively.
Additionally, Luke's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Megan's "Tennessee Orange," Jelly's "Need a Favor" and HARDY and Lainey's duet "wait in the truck" earned nods in the Song of 2023 category.
Bailey, Megan, Corey Kent, ERNEST, Priscilla Block, Zach Bryan and more also notched nominations in the New Artist of 2023 category.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists from Wednesday, August 16, to Friday, August 25, at votepcca.com. Additional votes made on Turbo Tuesday, August 22, will count twice.
People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, airs live from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House September 28 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Here's the full list of nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards:
People's Artist of 2023
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Old Dominion
Zach Bryan
Male Artist of 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Female Artist of 2023
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Elle King
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
Group/Duo of 2023
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Little Big Town
Maddie & Tae
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The War and Treaty
New Artist of 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Corey Kent
ERNEST
Ingrid Andress
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Priscilla Block
Zach Bryan
Social Country Artist of 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shania Twain
Song of 2023
"Fast Car" by Luke Combs, Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
"Last Night" by Morgan Wallen, Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak
"Love You Anyway" by Luke Combs, Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher
"Need A Favor" by Jelly Roll, Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta
"Tennessee Orange" by Megan Morone, Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins
"Thank God" by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman
"Thinkin' Bout Me" by Morgan Wallen, Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips
"wait in the truck" by HARDY, feat. Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Collaboration of 2023
"Beer With My Friends" by Kenny Chesney & Old Dominion, Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter
"Cowgirls" by Morgan Wallen, feat. ERNEST, Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak
"red" by HARDY feat. Morgan Wallen, Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice
"Save Me" by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll
"Thank God" by Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman
"wait in the truck" by HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
"We Don't Fight Anymore" by Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good
"You, Me, And Whiskey" by Justin Moore, Priscilla Block, Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor
Crossover Song of 2023
"Dawns" by Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan
"Just Say I'm Sorry" by P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton
"Life Goes On" by Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, Songwriter: Ed Sheeran
"Seasons" by Bebe Rexha, Dolly Parton, Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay
"Texas" by Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren "Oak" Felder
"That's Not How This Works" by Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers
"UNHEALTHY" by Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough
"Wasted" by Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz
Album of 2023
Bell Bottom Country– Lainey Wilson
Different Man– Kane Brown
Gettin' Old– Luke Combs
One Thing At A Time– Morgan Wallen
Religiously. The Album.– Bailey Zimmerman
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat– Kelsea Ballerini
the mockingbird & THE CROW– HARDY
Whitsitt Chapel– Jelly Roll
Music Video of 2023
"In Your Love" – Tyler Childers
"Need a Favor" – Jelly Roll
"Tennessee Orange" – Megan Moroney
"Thank God" – Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown
"Thought You Should Know" – Morgan Wallen
"wait in the truck" – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
"Where We Started" – Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry
"You Proof" – Morgan Wallen
Concert of 2023
Blake Shelton: Back to the Honky Tonk Tour
Carrie Underwood: Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour
Kenny Chesney: I Go Back 2023 Tour
Luke Combs World Tour
Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour
Shania Twain: Queen of Me Tour
Zach Bryan: The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.