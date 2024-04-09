Luke Combs leads the way for 59th ACM noms, while Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen are close behind

Luke Combs leads the nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, which take place Thursday, May 16, in Frisco, Texas. Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen are close behind with six, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Willson all have five.
Here's a complete look at the contenders, with the awards being handed out live on Prime Video:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Gettin' Old -- Luke Combs
Higher -- Chris Stapleton
Leather -- Cody Johnson
One Thing At A Time -- Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) -- Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Burn It Down" -- Parker McCollum
"Fast Car" -- Luke Combs
"Last Night" -- Morgan Wallen
"Need A Favor" -- Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Fast Car" -- Luke Combs
"Heart Like A Truck" -- Lainey Wilson
"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis
"The Painter" -- Cody Johnson
"Tennessee Orange" -- Megan Moroney
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Can't Break Up Now" -- Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
"Different 'Round Here" -- Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
"I Remember Everything" -- Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
"Man Made A Bar" -- Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
"Save Me" -- Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
"Burn It Down" -- Parker McCollum
"Human" -- Cody Johnson
"In Your Love" -- Tyler Childers
"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis
"Tennessee Orange" -- Megan Moroney
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
