Luke Combs leads the way for 59th ACM noms, while Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen are close behind

Luke Combs leads the nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, which take place Thursday, May 16, in Frisco, Texas. Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen are close behind with six, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Willson all have five.



Here's a complete look at the contenders, with the awards being handed out live on Prime Video:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Gettin' Old -- Luke Combs

Higher -- Chris Stapleton

Leather -- Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time -- Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) -- Kelsea Ballerini

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Burn It Down" -- Parker McCollum

"Fast Car" -- Luke Combs

"Last Night" -- Morgan Wallen

"Need A Favor" -- Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Fast Car" -- Luke Combs

"Heart Like A Truck" -- Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis

"The Painter" -- Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange" -- Megan Moroney

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Can't Break Up Now" -- Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

"Different 'Round Here" -- Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

"I Remember Everything" -- Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made A Bar" -- Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

"Save Me" -- Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

"Burn It Down" -- Parker McCollum

"Human" -- Cody Johnson

"In Your Love" -- Tyler Childers

"Next Thing You Know" -- Jordan Davis

"Tennessee Orange" -- Megan Moroney

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

ERNEST

HARDY

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

