Luke Combs is ready for baby #3

Luke Combs (Jon Morgan/CBS)
By Stephen Hubbard
Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, are expecting their third baby.

"Third time's a charm!" the couple announced on Instagram. "Baby #3 coming this winter."

The caption accompanies a video of Luke and Nicole showing their two boys pictures of the sonogram.
The new little one will join Tex Lawrence Combs, who was born in June 2022, and Beau Lee Combs, who arrived in August 2023.
The video is set to a new, unreleased track called "Days Like These."

"Y'all probably thought I had forgotten about Days Like These. Can confirm I did not," Luke recently wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him recording the song in the studio. 

Luke currently has a top-10 hit with "Back in the Saddle," which is likely the first taste of his forthcoming sixth album.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!