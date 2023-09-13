Luke Bryan celebrates 30 #1s with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley + more

September 12 was a special day for Luke Bryan.

The country superstar, his label Universal Music Group Nashville and numerous music industry members gathered at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl to celebrate Luke's 30 career #1s.

The special event featured tribute performances from Dierks Bentley, Lady A's Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, Shenandoah's Marty Raybon and Jason Aldean. Dierks performed Luke's "Play It Again," Dave — who co-wrote "Do I" with bandmate Charles Kelley and Luke — sang the 2009 hit with Hillary, Marty covered "Fast," and Jason delivered his rendition of "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye." Luke also capped the night with a performance of his unifying song, "Country On."

On top of the above-mentioned songs, Luke's chart-toppers include "Rain Is A Good Thing," "That's My Kind of Night," "Kick The Dust Up," "What Makes You Country," "Most People Are Good" and the Jordan Davis-assisted "Buy Dirt."

Coming up, Luke will kick off his Farm Tour on September 14 before resuming his Country On Tour September 28.

This fall, Luke will join Peyton Manning to host the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Luke's currently ascending the country charts with his latest single, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand."

