Luke Bryan steps into the Houston Rodeo's Star Trail

Luke Bryan's following in the footsteps of legends like Elvis Presley, Gene Autry, George Strait and Roy Rogers, becoming the 11th inductee of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Star Trail Hall of Fame.

The "Country Song Came On" hitmaker accepted the honor during a ceremony Sunday, as he played the iconic event for the 12th time since 2012.

"What an honor it has been for me to perform at RODEOHOUSTON for so many years," Luke said. "The dedication the Rodeo has on Texas students and the community is something I am so proud to have contributed to."

Since its beginning in 1932, the Houston Rodeo's given more than $630 million to education and the youth of Texas.

Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Charley Pride and Reba McEntire have also been similarly honored.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.