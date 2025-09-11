The Luke Bryan show you Coulda Shoulda Woulda seen — and still can

Luke Bryan's last official concert of 2025 is Oct. 4 in Ocean City, Maryland. But if you've got a little cash to throw around, you can see a Luke Bryan show like no other.

The "Country Song Came On" hitmaker's set to play Music Health Alliance's annual Coulda Shoulda Woulda fundraiser Oct. 22 at Cannery Hall in Nashville.

Subtitled "Stories & Songs to Heal the Music," it's "an intimate evening of stories and songs that 'coulda, shoulda, and woulda' made it to the airwaves." Songwriter Liz Rose came up with the concept, having written hits like "Teardrops on My Guitar" and "You Belong with Me" with Taylor Swift, as well as Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

Since it's the nonprofit's "signature fundraising event," it's not cheap to attend. A table for 10 guests starts at $2,500 and goes up from there. You can find out more online.

Music Health Alliance provides free health care support to professionals in the music business.

