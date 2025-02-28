Luke Bryan says Carrie Underwood's showing her 'sweet, kind soul' as an 'Idol' judge

My, how the tables have turned: Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of American Idol back in 2005. Thirteen years later, Luke Bryan joined the ABC show as a judge. Now, as Carrie comes back to Idol, Luke's the veteran, starting his eighth season on the show.

So how's the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker adjusting?

"We've already done some auditions. You know, we do a lot of pre-taped stuff," Luke tells ABC Audio. "And so Carrie's doing a great job. It's a lot to learn in a short amount of time when you're talking about judging talent and dealing with the kids."

"And she's had a little bit of a learning situation on really saying no to kids because she's such a sweet, kind soul," Luke reveals. "You know, it's tough to sit there and tell some kid no, that they can't go to Hollywood."

"But she's doing great. And just me and her and Lionel [Richie], we're having a blast being on the show and watching the talent," he adds.

Luke and Carrie remain at the top of their game, with Carrie closing in on the top of the chart with her duet with Cody Johnson, "I'm Gonna Love You." Meanwhile, Luke's just started his climb with "Country Song Came On," "a honky-tonk kind of throwback song" he'd been waiting to put on an album for awhile.

The new season of American Idol premieres March 9 on ABC, with a special sneak peek on the way after Sunday's Oscars.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.