Luke Bryan explores the 'Mind of a Country Boy' on album #8

Luke Bryan is taking fans into the Mind of a Country Boy with his eighth studio effort.

His first album in four years is set to arrive Sept. 27 and features his current single, "Love You, Miss You, Mean It," the hits "But I Got a Beer in My Hand" and "Country On," as well as the just-released "Closing Time in California."

"I've been able to take my time and really compile songs for this album," Luke says. "If it's a song that I cut two or three years ago, and I still love it, and it still sounds fresh, then I feel like it'll stand the test of time."

"I think this album, as I've tried to do with all my albums, just has a little bit of everything," he continues. "I do some things different vocally on this one that I've not done before. It's about each song having its place and having its meaning. It's trying not to be overly redundant with songs."

The American Idol judge, who feels he's been "blessed to have a long career," also spoke about his evolution as an artist, saying, "I think as you grow older and mature, subject matters change and things that you can sing about change."

"But the love of trying to find the right song and a song that moves people is still at the forefront of what I want to do as an artist," he added.

Here's the complete track listing for Mind of a Country Boy:



"Mind of a Country Boy"

"Love You, Miss You, Mean It"

"Country Song Came On"

"Pair of Boots"

"But I Got a Beer in My Hand"

"Kansas"

"Country On"

"Fish on the Wall"

"She's Still Got It"

"Closing Time in California"

"For the Kids"

"Southern and Slow"

"I'm on a Tractor"

"Jesus 'Bout My Kids"

