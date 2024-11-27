Luke Bryan announces surprise collab with Teddy Swims + Quavo

Luke Bryan's got a surprise cross-genre collab coming your way.

The American Idol judge announced on Wednesday that he's teaming with pop singer Teddy Swims and rapper Quavo on an anthemic home state song called "Georgia Ways."

And yes, all three artists are Georgia natives. Luke is from Leesburg, Teddy is from Conyers and Quavo is from Athens.

Luke's announcement arrived alongside a snippet of "Georgia Ways," which opens with "G-E-O-R-G-I-A/ Where I B-E baby let me hear you say" before all three stars sing in the chorus, "That's just how I was raised/ Stuck in my Georgia ways/ Don't care about what you say/ Some s*** won't never change."

This, of course, isn't Teddy's first foray into country music. He recently joined Thomas Rhett onstage to perform "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" and his hit "Lose Control" at the 2024 CMA Awards. 

Teddy also co-wrote Thomas' #1 hit "Angels (Don't Always Have Wings)" and first teamed with TR on 2020's "Broke."

"Georgia Ways" hits digital platforms Dec. 6.

