Love 'CMT Crossroads'? How to binge your favorite episodes

If there's an episode of CMT Crossroads you particularly loved or always wanted to see, the chances are good you can check it out on Paramount+ now.

The streamer's just added episodes of the iconic music show, plus memorable episodes of MTV Unplugged and VH1 Storytellers, many available for the first time in more than 20 years.

While MTV Unplugged and VH1 Storytellers focus more on pop and rock acts, you'll still run across gems like Darius Rucker's 1996 appearance with Hootie & the Blowfish, as well as Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson from 1997 and The Chicks from 2006.

Here's the complete list of CMT Crossroads pairings you can watch now:

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton (2022)

Boyz II Men & Brett Young (2019)

Brooks & Dunn and Friends (2019) - ft. Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi & Brandon Lancaster

Cheap Trick & Jennifer Nettles (2016)

Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young (2019)

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini (2020)

John Legend & Lee Ann Womack (2014)

John Mellencamp & Darius Rucker (2017)

Kid Rock & Hank Williams, Jr. (2002)

LeAnn Rimes & Friends (2021) - ft. Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton & Brandy Clark (2021)

Lindsey Buckingham & Little Big Town (2006)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Brantley Gilbert (2015)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Montgomery Gentry (2004)

Melissa Etheridge & Dolly Parton (2003)

Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price (2021)

Nelly & Friends (2021) - ft. Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown & Breland

Nick Jonas & Thomas Rhett (2016)

OneRepublic & Dierks Bentley (2014)

Randy Travis & The Avett Brothers (2012)

Sheryl Crow & Friends (2019) - ft. Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Lucius & more

Sheryl Crow & Willie Nelson (2002)

Stevie Nicks & Lady A (2013)

Sting & Vince Gill (2011)

The Doobie Brothers & Luke Bryan (2011)

Willie Nelson & Friends (2013) - ft. Neil Young, Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Leon Russell, Ashley Monroe, Norah Jones & Jamey Johnson

