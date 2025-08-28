Looking for Redemption? It's now available at Ashley McBryde's Lower Broadway bar

Ashley McBryde's Redemption Bar is now open on the fifth floor of Eric Church's Chief's complex on Nashville's Lower Broadway, after two nights of parties hosted by the woman who inspired it.

“I had a bunch of friends in last night and some of them have been watching me play music since I was 19 years old in Memphis,” Ashley told the Thursday night crowd. “I played in bars that I wouldn’t let you walk into now; places where your feet stick to the floor and there aren’t stalls in the bathroom. And then they got to walk into this place."

Ashley initiated the bar's corner stage with an acoustic set that included "Redemption" and "Luckiest S.O.B." from 2016's Jalopies & Expensive Guitars, as well as unreleased new material.

She'll kick off her sold-out four-show Redemption Residency at Chief's Neon Steeple Oct. 14.

The N/A forward bar features 18 zero-proof cocktails and was inspired by Ashley's own sobriety journey.

