As long as Russell Dickerson's 'Famous Back Home,' he's happy

Triple Tigers
By Stephen Hubbard

With two sons and a wife who's his muse, Russell Dickerson's focusing on being Famous Back Home on his fourth album.

“Growing up in a small town, I had this idea ‘I’m going to make it out of here. I’m going to make it big. Everybody is going to know my name,’” he says. "But then you have a family and it’s like, ‘Actually, all I want to do is be famous at home.’ The further down this road I get, the more I realize the only thing that matters is my family.”

The 12-track collection includes his hits "Bones" and "Happen to Me," as well as two songs he didn't write — a career first.

Vince Gill guests on "Never Leave," while "Dust" tips its hat to David Lee Murphy's "Dust on the Bottle." "Heard It in a Country Song" taps into the nostalgia of the '90s.

Here's the complete track list for Famous Back Home, which arrives Aug. 22: 
"Dust"
"Sippin on Top of the World"
"Happen to Me"
"Worth Your Wild"
"Heard It in a Country Song"
"Sunrise in my Silverado"
"For a Truck"
"Love That I Love You"
"Never Leave"
"Bones"
"16 Me"
"Famous Back Home"

