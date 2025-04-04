Check out the Y100 limited edition Fiesta Medals for 2025 and find out how you can get your hands on them! Viva Fiesta!

2025 Y100 Fiesta Medal Stops:

Stop by the locations below during the time and date that we’re scheduled to be there! The first 75 people will get their very own official Y100 Fiesta Medal, while supplies last. One medal per person, per stop.

Tuesday, April 15th from 5pm-6pm: Laurel Ridge Treatment Center located at Loop 1604 between Bulvede Road & Redland Road

Tuesday, April 22nd from noon-1pm: Playa Bowls located at Fredericksburg Road & Medial Drive

Thursday, May 1st from 1pm-2pm: Gamez Law Firm located at 2943 Mossrock, Loop 410 near Vance Jackson

