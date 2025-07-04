Help those affected by the catastrophic flooding in South Texas

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 04: Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

According to the Associated Press, months worth of heavy rain fell in a matter of hours in South Texas on Friday. At least 13 people have died, and more than 20 girls are missing from a nearby summer camp.

You can support those affected by the floods by donating to the Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

To support the local South Texas response, include “Hill Country Chapter” in the memo or designation field of your gift.

Every contribution helps the Red Cross prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters big and small.

You can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

