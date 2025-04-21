Excited for Fiesta, but not the traffic? Don’t Worry About It!

If you are excited for Fiesta but worried about the traffic and parking downtown, VIA is going to make it easy for you!

They will be offering their park and ride services from three locations!

VIA transit is offering special routes for several Fiesta events!

Here are the three locations

Cross Roads Park & Ride -Balcones Heights

Stone Oak

Brooks Transit Center

The fare is the usual price, at $1.30 one way or $2.60 round trip!

Passes can be purchased ahead of time at any VIA Customer Service Center!