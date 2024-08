Back in the day, McDonald’s had McDonald’s collectible cups , your mom may still have a few! It’s like my childhood has returned today! I was so excited ha-ha

They have brought back a new round of collectible cups with six different styles:

Barbie & Hot Wheels

Beanie Babies

Coca-Cola

Hello Kitty & Peanuts

Shrek, Jurassic Park, and Minions

McDonald’s Icons (Grimace, Boo Buckets, Funny Fry Friends and more)