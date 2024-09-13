Little Big Town announces long-awaited Christmas album: "We finally made that record"

It's finally happening: Little Big Town is releasing their first-ever Christmas album.



The Christmas Record will drop Oct. 4, the same day they're filming their forthcoming NBC holiday special, Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry.



LBT's 11-track collection will feature covers of yuletide classics such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Elvis Presley's "Santa Claus Is Back In Town" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December," as well as newly penned originals including "Christmas Night With You," which is now out on digital platforms.



"Ever since we started as a band, we have dreamed of making a Christmas record. We all love the traditions of the season and treasure the memories with our families," shares the group's Jimi Westbrook. "For our 25th year together, we finally made that record. We wrote several original songs for the project, and also recorded some of our favorites we've been singing together for years."



"We're so proud of how it came together and hope the fans love it as much as we do," he adds.



LBT's The Christmas Record is available for presave now. CDs are also available for purchase at their merch store.



Here's the full track list for The Christmas Record:

"Glow"

"Santa Claus Is Back In Town"

"If We Make It Through December"

"Someday at Christmas"

"Christmas Night With You"

"Believe In Christmas"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Tennessee Christmas"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

"Evergreen"

"Holiday"

