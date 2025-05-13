'Let's Get This Out!': An enthusiastic Drew Baldridge is ready with new music

After a long wait, there will soon be new music coming from Drew Baldridge.

"The last month we've recorded 12 songs, and we've really been hard [at it] in the studio," he tells ABC Audio. "And hopefully right at the start of this next year, we'll have a full record. But this summer we're gonna start putting music out, [and] hopefully trickle out a couple songs leading up to the start of this next year."

Drew was so focused on promoting "She's Somebody's Daughter" by himself, it left little time to record new material.

"I'm fired up, man," he continues. "I've only put one song out in two years, and that's 'Tough People.' You know, we worked so hard on 'Daughter,' an independent chase to get this song up the chart. So I focused all my time on that, didn't put new music out. Was very blessed, had a number one with that."

Now with "Tough People" on that same path, the focus turns to what's next.

"I am screaming at the rooftops to everybody: Let's get this out! Let's get this out!" he says. "And so hopefully over the next couple months, you're gonna hear some new songs from us."

