Let the "Love" fest begin: More details on the Cody Johnson/Carrie Underwood duet

It seems fans of Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood have a lot to look forward to these days.

On Tuesday Johnson and Underwood announced their long-awaited duet, "I'm Gonna Love You," will arrive Sept. 27. Now you can check out a brief tease of what appears to be the song's music video on their socials, along with a short instrumental clip of the song, co-written by "After a Few" hitmaker Travis Denning.

“From the moment I heard this song, I heard Carrie’s voice on it," Cody recalls. "It was a non-negotiable for me; either we sing it together, or I wouldn’t sing it at all. It’s that special to me."

Carrie has similar feelings about the pairing, adding, “From the time I first heard his voice, I knew Cody had something special. I’m excited for our fans to hear this special collaboration.”

Cody's praise for the American Idol winner doesn't end there.

“Working with Carrie has been an absolute pleasure," he says. "She’s not only one hell of a singer, but she’s a class act all the way around. It warms my heart to work with someone who’s seen so much success in their career and they’re still so down to earth."

"I feel like this duet is going to be massive in so many ways," he predicts, "and I couldn’t be prouder of it!”

Cody's previously teased a deluxe edition of his CMA-nominated Leather album, but a news release refers to "I'm Gonna Love You" as "the first single off Cody's soon-to-be announced album expected out later this fall." Stay tuned to see exactly what's next.

