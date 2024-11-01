Lee Brice's 'Single Bells' is a twist on a Christmas classic

Lee Brice has dropped "Single Bells" — and yes, it's a spin on the yuletide classic "Jingle Bells."



The tongue-in-cheek tune finds Lee playing a forever-alone guy who's got no one to spend the festive season.



"Everybody's got somebody this time of year/ To curl up by the fire with/ I just got me, myself, and I/ And the other half of a Jack fifth/ That's alright, and that's okay/ Hell, it's still the holidays/ That's a reason to celebrate/ So I'm gonna sing," Lee sings in the opening verse, bemoaning his single status.



The pity party continues in the chorus over a soulful melody.



"Single bells, single bells/ Single all night long/ Drinking whiskey/ Mistletoe tipsy/ Yeah, till the bottle's gone/ Single bells, single bells/ Hey, y'all, that's my song/ It's fine to be alone like me/ If you're single, sing along," the "Hard to Love" singer sings almost as if he's grown content with flying solo over the holidays.



If you're intrigued by the lyrics, check "Single Bells" wherever you listen to music.

Lee's You, Me & My Guitar Tour kicks off Jan. 30 in Wilkes-Barre City, Pennsylvania. Tickets are available now at leebrice.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.