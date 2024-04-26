Lee Brice, Nate Smith + Hailey Whitters are your new "Drinkin' Buddies"

Courtesy of Curb Records

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice has enlisted Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters for his new single, "Drinkin' Buddies."

The feel-good number finds Lee raising a glass to his new friends and all the fun memories they're about to forge together.

"Thank God for drinkin' buddies/ They can make a bad day better/ Yeah, them drinkin' buddies/ You know we tip 'em all back together," goes the energetic chorus.

"Drinkin' Buddies" will hit country radio April 29.

Lee's latest album is 2020's Hey World, which spawned the #1 hits "One of Them Girls" and "Memory I Don't Mess With."

