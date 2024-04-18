Lee Brice "had the best time" at first father-daughter dance

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

By Jeremy Chua

Lee Brice is all smiles after attending his first father-daughter dance with his daughter, Trulee.

The "I Don't Dance" singer took to social media to share photos taken after their dance.

"My sweet beautiful little girl.. I had the best time at our first daddy-daughter dance. Thank you for making me feel like the luckiest daddy in the world," Lee captioned his Instagram carousel.

The three-picture post featured Lee in a black crewneck and denim jeans as he posed for shots with Trulee, who donned a dress and held a bouquet of tulips.

On the music front, Lee's set to release his new song, "Drinkin' Buddies," with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters on April 26. You can presave it now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!