Lee Brice announces new song, "Summer of Us"

Lee Brice is dropping a new track, "Summer of Us," on July 26.



The announcement arrived Thursday on Lee's social media alongside the song's cover art, which features an evening sky and people hanging beachside.



Lee recently teased an acoustic version of "Summer of Us" in a video on social platform X.



"To that summer of us/ It didn't last long enough/ Thought we were falling in love/ We didn't wanna grow up/ That summer of us," he sings in the clip.



"Summer of Us" and the Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters-assisted "Drinkin' Buddies" will serve as previews of Lee's forthcoming Hey World follow-up.



"Drinkin' Buddies" is currently in the top 50 and ascending the country charts.



"Summer of Us" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.