Lauren Alaina's dad inspires new song, "My Old Man"

Lauren Alaina's dad, J.J. Suddeth, is the muse for her new song, "My Old Man."



Lauren took to Instagram to share a snippet of the unreleased track, alongside a Reel showcasing moments from her wedding.



"I wrote this song for my daddy for our daddy/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it," Lauren captioned her post.



"'I knew I found the one when they became best friends. My good ole boy and My Old Man,'" the "Road Less Traveled" singer added, quoting a lyric from her sentimental ode.



Lauren married her husband, Cam Arnold, on February 4 at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center.



You can check out pictures from their wedding day on Lauren's Instagram.

