Lauren Alaina's dad inspires new song, "My Old Man"

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

By Jeremy Chua

Lauren Alaina's dad, J.J. Suddeth, is the muse for her new song, "My Old Man."

Lauren took to Instagram to share a snippet of the unreleased track, alongside a Reel showcasing moments from her wedding.

"I wrote this song for my daddy for our daddy/daughter dance. It was such a special moment during our wedding. I will truly never forget it," Lauren captioned her post.

"'I knew I found the one when they became best friends. My good ole boy and My Old Man,'" the "Road Less Traveled" singer added, quoting a lyric from her sentimental ode.

Lauren married her husband, Cam Arnold, on February 4 at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. 

You can check out pictures from their wedding day on Lauren's Instagram.

