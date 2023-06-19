Lauren Alaina and Blake Shelton are now "Thicc As Thieves"

Are Lauren Alaina and Blake Shelton now "Thicc As Thieves"? It sure seems like it.

Lauren recently posted an Instagram Reel of her teaching Blake the dance to "Thicc As Thieves," a duet she recently released with Lainey Wilson.

Their infectious dance features them shimmying, kicking up their boots in style and, at times, going down low. The video ends with Lauren burying her face in her hands in laughter as Blake lets loose with some over-the-top dance moves.

"Thicc As Thieves" is featured on Lauren's latest EP, Unlocked. The six-song set, which dropped in early June, is her debut project with Big Loud Records.

