The latest track from Parker McCollum is 'Killin' Me'

MCA Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

The final preview of Parker McCollum's new self-titled album is here, ahead of the record's June 27 release.

Parker wrote "Killin' Me" at his Texas ranch, when he was with Randy Rogers and Monty Criswell "just kind of running around hunting, driving fast, BSing around and writing songs in the evenings."

The three were working on another song when the inspiration for "Killin' Me" came.

"I said, 'This melody, I just don’t know where this just came from, but we’ve got to chase it,'" Parker recalls. "And so we kind of got into the 'every move you make is killin' me' [idea] and ... that just kind of fell out of my brain and [we] chased that whole idea and [it] turned out to be a great song on [the] record.”

"Killin' Me" joins "Big Sky," "Hope That I'm Enough" and Parker's hit "What Kinda Man," which have already been released from the album.

