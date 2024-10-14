Lainey Wilson's taking her 'Whirlwind' to halftime show at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game

"Hang Tight Honey," a Whirlwind's about to hit Dallas' AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.



Lainey Wilson will perform on The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.



"It's an honor to follow in the footsteps of legendary performers like my friend Dolly Parton, The Jonas Brothers, and Reba, of course, to kick off The Salvation Army's iconic Red Kettle Campaign," Lainey shares in a press statement.



"Join me at the Red Kettle this Christmas season because we truly can do more good when we come together to serve those in need in our communities," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer adds.



Lainey will perform her hits and be joined by a special guest — and she says it'll keep viewers on their toes with some surprises along the way.



The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants airs live from AT&T Stadium Nov. 28 on FOX, with kickoff slated for 4:30 p.m. ET.

