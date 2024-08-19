Lainey Wilson's returning to 'Yellowstone': Here's how you can be part of it

It's official, Lainey Wilson's returning to Yellowstone.



The second part of its fifth and final season will hit Paramount on Nov. 10, with Lainey reprising her role as Abby, an aspiring singer.



According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the show's "coming to Cowtown on Sept. 3 to film a concert scene featuring Lainey Wilson's character" and extras are needed.

If you're going to be in the Fort Worth area and interested in being a part of Lainey's scene, head to Fort Worth Star-Telegram's website for the application information.



Lainey's new album, Whirlwind, arrives Friday and is available for preorder and presave now. Its lead single, "Hang Tight Honey," is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.



Here's the Whirlwind track list:

"Keep Up With Jones"

"Country's Cool Again"

"Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)"

"Broken Hearts Still Beat"

"Whirlwind"

"Call a Cowboy"

"Hang Tight Honey"

"Bar In Baton Rouge"

"Counting Chickens"

"4x4xU"

"Ring Finger"

"Middle of It"

"Devil Don't Go There"

"Whiskey Colored Crayon"

