Lainey Wilson + Stanley team for Country Gold tumbler

Need a new tumbler for yourself or loved ones this holiday season? Fret not, Lainey Wilson has you covered.

The country superstar and Stanley have teamed up for a limited edition Country Gold Quencher.



Retailing at $55, the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler features flecks of gold shimmer over a deep burgundy base, and a smoky amber lid for a retro twist. It's built with Stanley's double-wall vacuum insulation, allowing drinks to stay hot for seven hours, cold for 11 hours and iced for two days.



Additionally, the tumbler has an ergonomic handle and narrow base that fits most car cup holders, making it a great companion for long road trips.



Lainey's Country Gold Stanley tumbler goes on sale Tuesday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET. For more information and to be notified when the product goes live, visit stanley1913.com.



To watch Lainey unbox her Country Gold tumbler, check out her Instagram.

