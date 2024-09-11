Lainey Wilson talks first CD, preshow routine + more on 'The Tonight Show'

Lainey Wilson went on a trip down memory lane during her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



The "Country's Cool Again" singer was surprised by Fallon when he took out her first CD, which she released independently in 2006.



"Oh my gosh, Lord help us," Lainey remarked, before responding to Fallon when he asked if she sold them.



"Well, no one was buying them. I'll tell you that. I was trying to sell them, though. I was handing them out like candy. It was like Halloween," Lainey recalls. "I was like giving them out to neighbors, family, friends, anybody who would take it. My granny actually printed these little pictures out and put them on all the CDs. Yeah, it was a family affair."



Lainey followed that with a preview of the CD's track "Country Girls Rule," which is not out on digital platforms or readily available to fans.



The reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year then talked about her Hannah Montana impersonator days, meeting Miley Cyrus, her new album Whirlwind and her preshow routine before performing her new single, "4x4xU."



In case you missed it, you can watch Lainey's interview and performance on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.